Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Big Ninoh is among the most popular Kenyan ladies on TikTok with over 690,000 followers.

She became popular because of her big booty which she loves displaying to her fans.

It is now emerging that she is an online adult entertainer.

She has an Only Fans account, where she charges sex-starved men to enjoy her erotic photos and videos.

Online adult entertainment is a multi-million business and many young Kenyan ladies are joining the lucrative Only Fan industry to entertain thirsty men.

See some of the erotic material obtained from Big Ninoh’s account.

