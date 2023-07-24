Monday, July 24, 2023 – Celebrities, including their high-profile neighbors Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Rob Lowe, are eportedly staying away from exiled royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over fears they could be alienated from the future King of England, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The California couple were not even invited to Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party this year, despite her bombshell interview with the Sussexes in March 2021.

“Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan,” NewsNatio senior story producer Paula Froelich told NewsNation Now’s host Nichole Berlie.

“My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” she added.

“And the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardizing their business for Harry and Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who broke away from the royal family in 2020, were also snubbed by the White House when they were denied a flight on Air Force One when they tried to get a ride back to the US after Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in September.

The White House reportedly worried that escorting the estranged royals with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden would strain relations with Britain. Hollywood celebrities are also worried about the couple spilling their secrets, Froelich said.

“What if they dish on what’s in the refrigerator as well?” she said.

In his bestselling memoir, “Spare,” Harry wrote that while attending a party at Courtney Cox’s home in Los Angeles, an unnamed actor allegedly showed him a box of “black diamond mushroom chocolates” in Cox’s refrigerator.

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote before describing his hallucinations.

Cox denied that she provided the mushrooms, telling Variety, “I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”