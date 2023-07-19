Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Haki Africa, a human rights organization, has challenged Citizen TV to mediate between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Led by its executive director Hussein Khalid, Haki Africa noted that the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station was better placed to end the current political impasse.

Khalid remarked that there was a need for Raila and Ruto to meet face-to-face and explore a political compromise instead of sending emissaries.

“Let the leaders not send legislators Silvanus Osoro, Edwin Sifuna, and others to broker peace.

“Those do not have the intention of bringing the country together.”

“It is the two (Raila and Ruto) who should face each other. Why can’t Citizen TV invite them here? The media has the ability to do so,” Khalid posed to Citizen TV journalist Nimrod Taabu during a live interview.

Taabu caught unawares by the proposal, noted that RMS would do everything possible to make sure that happened.

“Most of the time it is difficult but we will try our best. One of the ways we can achieve that is by calling them for an interview.”

“We also feel as media that we are losing the chance to bring the country together due to the hard stance taken by politicians,” Taabu explained.

Haki Africa regretted the hardline taken by Raila, Ruto, and their respective political allies noting it was pushing Kenya to the precipice.

Khalid remarked that it was sad to see both Raila and Ruto make public hardline pronouncements intimating that they were not willing to work together.

While stating that this kind of language could not unite the country, he challenged Ruto to invite even those who had divergent views to work together.

In the same breath, Khalid requested Raila and the opposition to be level-headed as they hold the government to account and avoid making it difficult for the government to function.

This comes even as RMS Chairman SK Macharia, a long-term ally of Raila Odinga, met the President during a private event at State House, Nairobi.

This sparked rumours that there was a looming handshake between Raila and Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST