Thursday July 6, 2023 – Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson died after taking an overdose of fentanyl, his mother says.

The Oscar-winning actor’s heartbroken daughter, Drena De Niro, 51, made the claim on Wednesday on Instagram that someone sold her beloved son, Leandro, 18, drugs that were tainted, causing his death last week.

‘Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,’ Drena said.

She added: ‘For all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever,’ she added.

The grieving mother made the remark in response to a commenter who asked her how her son had died.

Leandro’s lifeless body was found sitting in a chair beside white powder inside a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, New York last Sunday.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The city Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not disclosed Leandro’s official cause of death, but NYPD detectives in Narcotics Borough Manhattan South have been brought in to probe the case, a sign that officials may be investigating who, if anyone, provided the drugs.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters last month that fentanyl is now ‘laced in probably 98% of the drugs’ in the Big Apple.

‘Fentanyl is in everything now, everything,’ Essig said. ‘Now people have low tolerance, that’s why they’re overdosing so much.’