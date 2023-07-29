Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has broken his long silence and sent a message to President William Samoei Ruto.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kabogo urged Dr. Ruto to act on the country’s Transport system and make sure he improves Train infrastructure.

Kabogo made the comments after he was stuck while waiting for a train.

“Waiting for the bus and next the train, one was late for two minutes and folks got really upset.

“William Samoei Ruto, within your term/s, makes sure our public transport system works,” Kabogo told President Ruto.

It is now a matter of time to see how the President will deal with the many inquiries from Kenyans including the high costs of living. The Kenyan DAILY POST