Monday, July 31, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a 44-year-old Nigerian national identified as John Obas Isokpehi died while in his Airbnb in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The victim had been in the room along Kindaruma Road for a week before the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

He reportedly called the owner, saying he was feeling unwell.

The owner rushed to the room and found him unresponsive. He took him to the hospital where he died.

Police said preliminary findings had shown the victim suffered high blood pressure.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending further autopsy and probe.

The deceased owned an entertainment company in Nigeria.

