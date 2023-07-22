Saturday, July 22, 2023 – President William Ruto is under pressure to raise revenue to finance the 2023/24 Budget, especially with the Finance Act 2023 teetering on the brink of collapse.

According to an IMF staff, the National Treasury is gearing up to lump more taxes on Kenyans just months after coming under heavy scrutiny for bulldozing the Finance Act 2023.

The document shows that the government is contemplating adopting a motor vehicle circulation tax, a proposal that is likely to face stiff resistance from players in the automobile industry.

The proposal of the motor vehicle circulation tax could result in the adoption of toll station fees and taxes based on engine size, weight, and age of the vehicle.

On the other hand, the government indicated that it was also ready to cut down on expenditure for non-essential items if push came to shove.

As per the 120 paged document, the new measures could be introduced in October during the tabling of the supplementary budget.

The success of the Finance Act 2023 is still in doubt following its suspension by the High Court pending a hearing and determination of the matter.

The High Court ruling came hot on the heels of a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah challenging various tax proposals in the Act.

Some of the contentious proposals included the decision to increase the fuel tax from 8 percent to 16 percent and introducing a 1.5 Housing Fund tax among other proposals.

The revelation that the government is looking at piling more taxes on Kenyans has already caused uproar with Azimio la Umoja calling on Kenyans to make their voices heard in the ongoing anti-government protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.