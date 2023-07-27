Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has offered Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga a piece of advice after President William Ruto invited him for talks.

The president invited Raila for talks on Tuesday evening ahead of his travel to Tanzania.

“My friend @RailaOdinga, I’m off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“I’m back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, I’m available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR.” Ruto stated.

Raila has said he is ready for talks but expressed reservations over the manner in which the president invited him for talks.

Raila said the President should not invite him for talks via social media and should use official means when inviting him.

But Ngunyi, in his advice to Raila Odinga, told him to avoid being petty and that he should heed to President’s call without complicating the matter.

According to the analyst, Ruto’s invitation to Raila seems to revolve around ego rather than addressing the issues related to the cost of living that led Raila to take to the streets.

“How Raila is invited to meet Ruto is not important. Ruto informed him that he can meet him ‘ . . . whenever he is available. ‘ Raila should reply on Twitter that he is busy, but he is available to meet Ruto on Sunday at 3 am.

“Dear Babaman: this is not about the cost of living. It is about egos, ” Ngunyi stated.

