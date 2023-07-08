Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders and sycophants are now blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta over successful Saba Saba protests organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Kenya was at a standstill on Friday as protestors took over cities and towns, protesting against the high cost of living and the draconian Finance Bill.

According to fast-fading Kenya Kwanza Alliance blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru is the man who crafted ideas to make Saba Saba rallies successful and cause panic in President William Ruto’s government.

“After an early morning meeting at Raila Odinga’ Kerarapon home between Former President Uhuru and Raila Odinga today.

“A secret emergency meeting was called by Azimio.”

“The meeting agreed that there would be no maandamano in Nairobi and that instead, they would go to Kamukunji grounds and launch the website and public collection of signatures,” Itumbi claimed.

However, political analyst Barrack Muluka dismissed Itumbi’s suggestion and said that the Saba Saba demonstrations were all planned and orchestrated by Raila, who is the father of democracy in Kenya.

