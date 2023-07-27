Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, has listed four issues that he wants to discuss with President William Ruto in order for him to end the anti-government demonstrations.

Raila Odinga has been leading a wave of anti-government protests since March this year but he has called off the demos to give dialogue a chance.

Among the issues that Raila Odinga wants to be discussed is the issue of the high cost of living in the country, respect to multi-party democracy, audit of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, and unilateral reconstitution of IEBC.

Already, diplomats have indicated they are ready to mediate the dialogue and President William Ruto has already formed a team that will engage with the opposition.

Ruto has named Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula as leaders who will represent the government in the six-member committee.

Raila Odinga on his side has named former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as the leaders who will represent the opposition coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST