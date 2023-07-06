Thursday, 06 July 2023 – Police have launched investigations after suspected Al Shabaab terrorists ambushed officers from the dreaded Special Operations Group (SOG) team at the Ogorwen location within Mandera County.

According to preliminary investigations, there was a heavy gunfire exchange between the officers and the militants.

The gun battle left twenty militants dead and eight officers injured.

Police also recovered assorted weapons from the terrorists.

Terror attacks have of late increased in the North Eastern region.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The gang behind the attacks cross from Somalia and launch them amid a campaign to address the issue.

Kindiki had said the government will do all it takes to fight and end the terror menace in the country.

“We have already set aside Sh20 billion to purchase advanced security equipment, including armoured personnel carrier vehicles, drones and other gadgets so that our security agencies get proper safety as they effectively fight the terrorists,” Kindiki said.

