Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A heartwarming video of Cameroonian mother celebrating her daughter in a unique way at her graduation has gone viral.
In the video, the proud mum couldn’t contain her joy as she danced after her daughter was called up to receive her certificate.
The woman went on to lay her headpiece on the floor for her daughter to walk on before giving her a big hug.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>