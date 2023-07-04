Tuesday July 4, 2023 – One Mhiz Beauty is heartbroken after she discovered that her boyfriend of four years doesn’t love her and has even proposed marriage to another lady.

“My name is beauty I dated a guy for more than 4years.

He never for 1day tell me how he feels about me or love me I keep worried, so one day I went through his phone and I find out the love message he has been sending to another lady asking her if she will marry him,”

“When I confronted him he was telling me that he’s not forcing me to love him.

He knew that I truly love him little did I know that he was pretending to love me back not knowing he has been engaged with please what should I do cause am heart broken.” she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 4.