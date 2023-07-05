Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Samidoh’s younger brother, Amos, has disclosed that their late grandfather advocated for polygamous marriages within their family.

Amos, who is an upcoming Mugithi singer, made the revelation in a recent video on Facebook.

Their late grandfather reportedly experienced difficulties with his sole wife and before he died, he encouraged all men in the family not to marry just one wife.

“You should not marry one wife’ this is what my grandfather said because of how his wife, my grandmother, disturbed him since she was his only wife,” he said in the video.

“It is not our wish,” he further said in the video, indicating that the family’s adherence to polygamy was rooted in their grandfather’s teachings.

Samidoh seems to be following his grandfather’s advice.

He is in love with two women- his wife Edday Nderitu and baby mama Karen Nyamu.

His extended family has already accepted Karen Nyamu but his wife has vowed that she will not accept a co-wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.