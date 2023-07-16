Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Oscar winning actor, Kevin Spacey has hit back at the man who accused him of grabbing his crotch “like a cobra” by saying he has “made up his entire story from beginning to end,” while branding the case for the prosecution “weak.”

Taking to the witness stand for the second day of his defense on Friday, July 14, Spacey suggested that the complainant lied in accusations against him for “money, money and then money.”

The actor is alleged to have grabbed another man’s crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theater in the mid-2000s following an alleged “barrage of vile comments.”

Spacey said: “I do not accept a single word that comes out of his mouth.”

Asked why the complainant would be lying, Spacey said: “Money, money and then money,” adding: “And I also believe he has for whatever reason, anger towards me.”

“I mean, maybe I wasn’t as lovely to him as he would have hoped if we met on that day and maybe he was upset about other things with respect to my sexuality,” added Spacey.

Spacey was questioned by the lawyer for the prosecution, Christina Agnew KC, who first asked the two-time Oscar winner whether the “crotch grab” was something that he would “normally do to someone you had met for the first time.”

Spacey replied: “No.”

When questioned on whether it was something he had done before that had worked, and that he considered it a “trademark,” Spacey replied: “No. “Let me put it this way, it is the term ‘grabbing a crotch’ or ‘groping a crotch’ that I object to,” he added.

When Agnew asked Spacey whether he considered a crotch grab to be an “appropriate” first move, the actor replied: “That’s generally not a first move.”

Spacey told jurors at Southwark Crown Court this morning that he is an “affectionate person” and agreed that he might give someone a hug after making a “first move.”

Questioned on what “moves” would be appropriate, the Hollywood actor said: “Every encounter that we have as humans, that I have had, is unique. The circumstance is unique, the person is unique, and how we have interacted is unique.

“I can’t give you a sort of rundown of what always happens, it’s always different.”

Responding to the suggestion that he might have “ignored” signs from the four complainants, Spacey said he “definitely misread” signs from one complainant who rejected an alleged sexual grab at an expensive property he was staying at in the Cotswolds in the early 2010s.

The actor added that he had “consensual interactions” with two other complainants one who drove him to a lavish showbiz party in the early 2000s and an aspiring actor who claimed Spacey had “drugged” him before waking up to find the defendant performing a sex act on him.

Responding to prosecution accusations that the “truth” is he “sexually assaulted” the latter complainant man, Spacey said: “I have denied that.”

He called the allegations “completely wrong and upsetting” and also denied trying to prevent the complainant from telling anyone about what allegedly transpired between them.

Referring to the complainant who alleged Spacey grabbed his crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theater in the mid-2000s, the actor said: “He has made up his entire story from beginning to end.”

“Have you found that due to your status and position, people normally did what you wanted them to do?,” Agnew then asked Spacey, which he denied.

Agnew went on: “You didn’t find it easier to pick up people because of who you are?”

Spacey answered: “I found it harder to trust people because of who I was.”

After the prosecutor asked the same question again, the actor responded: “I am sure if I wanted to I could have had sex all the time, but I didn’t.”

The Hollywood star said he was “attracted to masculine men” but when asked about whether he was attracted to straight men, Spacey replied: “How would I know if they were straight or not?

“I can certainly tell you that there have been men in my life who said they were straight who I ended up having a sexual experience with. I don’t know if someone is gay or straight by looking at them.”