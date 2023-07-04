Tuesday July 4, 2023 – An angry husband has been charged by law enforcement officials after he battered a man bloody with an aluminum bat after catching him in bed with his wife.

According to a CBS 2 report, John Dimmig, 33, of Lake Worth, Florida, USA is facing attempted murder charges after he burst into the victim’s AirBnB apartment and caught him in the act with his surprised wife.

Responding to a 911 call, police officers entered the Lake Worth Beach residence and found the living room spattered with blood.

The blood trail led to the apartment’s bedroom, where the badly bloodied victim was lying on his back while holding a towel to his head.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police that he is a CT technician from Arizona in Florida for work.

He said Dimmig’s wife was his coworker and that they had gone out for drinks after work before returning to his Airbnb apartment.

While having sex with her, he suddenly heard the front door open before seeing Dimmig charging toward him with a bat in hand.

The enraged husband pinned him down and bashed him three times with the metal club.

“I felt like he was out to kill me,” he told officers.

Dimmig screamed at the man while beating him, warning the man not to go near his wife. She finally pulled her husband off of the victim before Dimmig fled the scene.

“John!,” His wife could be heard screaming according to the police’s narration of CCTV footage.

“Stop! He’s bleeding!”

Dimmig responded calling someone a “piece of sh–” inside the apartment.

Dimmig denied the assault, but was placed under arrest. He is slated to appear in court on July 17.