Friday, July 28, 2023 – A section of boda boda riders has raised concerns over the safety of electric motorbikes being assembled locally.

The riders raised the alarm after one of their own almost lost his life after an electric motorbike he bought recently cut chassis.

Luckily, he was not moving at high speed when the accident occurred.

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared a video of the boda boda riders telling Ruto that they don’t need the electric motorbikes because they fear they are not safe.

‘’Ruto hatutaki hii kitu. Hii ndio bottom up,’’ they were heard saying in the video.

The video sparked reactions, with a section of social media users raising concern over the safety of electric motorbikes.

President William Ruto, who spoke on Tuesday after visiting Roam Park motorcycle assembly plant, said his administration was focused on increasing the production of e-motorbikes from the current 2,000 to 200,000 by the end of 2024.

“We want to have over 200,000 electric boda bodas by the end of next year.

“We have agreed with some companies and that is why we have reduced five different taxes,” he said.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.