Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has set the record straight on claims that she has abandoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s maandamano and joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Tuesday, there were rumours on social media that Millie, who is one of Raila Odinga’s generals, had dumped him for Ruto.

But in a social media post on Tuesday evening, Millie dismissed the claims and said she still supports Raila Odinga and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“I want to be categorical about social media posts going around that I Millie Odhiambo is opposing anti-government protests by Azimio, and that I have said that my party leader Raila Odinga can’t be the president.

“I want to condemn the post and state that I’m fully behind my party leader, those are cheap propaganda to damage my reputation,” she said.

At the same time, Odhiambo warned the government against what she termed as attempts to gag and intimidate leaders who criticise its failures.

“The government must respect the freedom of expression as defined in Kenya’s constitution and avoid victimising leaders who are criticising the state on various issues affecting the country,” she added.

