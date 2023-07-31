Monday, July 31, 2023 – Police have arrested a man who has been dressing as a woman and preying on unsuspecting male revellers in nightclubs.

He was nabbed after the management of one of the clubs in Uganda where he has been frequenting called police, after discovering that he was disguising himself as a woman.

He would seduce drunk male revellers and lure them into lodgings, before robbing them.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.