Friday, July 21, 2023 – A middle-aged lady in Mwiki, Kasarani has disappeared and left her family to take care of her 4 kids.

The missing lady, identified as Eunice Wambui, was last seen on March 26, 2023, during her dad’s burial.

Her family has been looking for her since then.

They circulated her photos on social media, hoping to find her.

They have also reported the matter to the police.

The incident comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.