Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Hannah Dingley has become the first woman to be appointed manager of a professional men’s team in England after accepting a caretaker position at Forest Green Rovers.

It comes after the League Two club parted ways with Duncan Ferguson after just six months in charge.

Dingley has been a coach at the club for four years and helped to launch their FGR Girls Academy to develop female players.

She has a UEFA Pro Licence and previously worked for Burton Albion with their academy, as well as their first team.

Speaking about her appointment, Dingley said: “I’m really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon.”

“It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

Chairman Dale Vince said: “Hannah was the natural choice to be first-team interim Head Coach – she’s done a fantastic job leading our Academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.”

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground – and Hannah will be the first female Head Coach in English (men’s) football.”

Dingley will take charge of her first match in a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday, July 5.

Following their relegation from League One last season, Forest Green will begin their season in England’s fourth tier at home to Salford on August 5.