Saturday, July 29, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader has said the handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, is coming soon and urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah to start preparing for that.

In a social media post, Alinur Mohamed, who unsuccessfully vied for the Kamukunji Parliamentary seat in the last election using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said Ruto and Raila have resolved that Kenya is greater than them and have decided to unite for the sake of peace and prosperity of the country.

“A handshake between President William Ruto and H.E Raila Odinga is coming sooner than we expected!

“This will definitely be bad news to H.E. Rigathi Gachagua and H.E. Kimani Ichungwah and their political careers.

“They won’t believe it, but again, Kenya is bigger than all of us” Hon. Alinur Mohamed tweeted.

Gachagua and a bunch of Mt Kenya leaders led by Ichung’wah are among the hardliners who are opposed to the handshake between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST