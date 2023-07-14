Friday, 14 July 2023 – Rogue security guards were filmed assaulting a shopper in a mall while armed with guns.

In the video, the two guards are seen threatening to shoot at the unarmed shopper as other shoppers watch the scuffle from a distance.

One of the guards mercilessly whips the shopper as he helplessly tries to defend himself.

The incident happened in Uganda, where the law allows security guards to be armed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.