Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Popular gospel singer Guardian Angel has stated that although he and his 53-year-old wife Esther Musila focus on their love and happiness above all else, he would be elated if they were blessed with a child.

However, he also noted that he will still be okay if she doesn’t manage to get a kid.

“The best part about my marriage is that I love to be in my marriage.

“I love to love my wife. She means more to me than something to give me children.

“If I get an opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I’ll thank God. If I don’t, it’s okay,’’ the singer said in an interview.

Guardian also revealed that he has embraced his three stepchildren, explaining that they are a part of their life.

The three children are from Musila’s previous marriage with her deceased husband.

“My wife has children that are part of my life.

“Some people have gotten the opportunity to get married and have children, but they’re not happy in their relationships,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.