Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Two-time Grammy winner, Tori Kelly was rushed in a serious condition to a hospital Sunday, July 23 after collapsing, according to reports.

The gospel singer was at dinner with friends on Sunday in Los Angeles when she passed out after reporting her heart beating unusually rapidly, according to TMZ.

The sources said the 30-year-old was “out for awhile” and was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital by her own car rather than ambulance.

Kelly is reportedly being treated for blood clots after doctors discovered them around several of her vital organs.

TMZ reports that the situation is still “really serious.”

Kelly first gained recognition after posting videos to YouTube at 14.

She then successfully auditioned for “American Idol” in 2010 at age 16, and although later eliminated from the show went on to release her first EP, “Handmade Songs,” independently in 2012.

She was signed to Capitol Records the year after, and her debut full-length album, “Unbreakable Smile,” was released in 2015, with the lead single, “Nobody Love,” securing her first US Billboard Hot 100 appearance.

The singer/songwriter has won two Grammy Awards, both in 2019, for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.