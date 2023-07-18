MUTAHI NGUNYI on Prof WACJAKOYA

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sent a coded message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of tomorrow’s demonstrations.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi opined that President William Ruto’s government was weak on Wednesday while taming protests across the country.

Ngunyi in a tweet, described the protests as a fight of sorts between a “reckless” opposition and an “incompetent” government.”

“#Maandamanowednesday is about a reckless opposition fighting an incompetent government.

“The government was weak on Wednesday,” he said.

According to Ngunyi, Ruto could be having a secret game plan in the works.

“But remember this: Raila is like a rocking chair. He keeps you busy and takes you nowhere.

“And by Christmas, we will know. But Ruto is not stupid. Or is He?” he posed.

He went on to ask Kenyans to Give Ruto a chance to deliver, saying if he fails, then he should be judged harshly.

He explained that having worked for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, his work was a difficult one and to him, Ruto needs time to deliver on his mandate.

“I will play the lone voice from the Wilderness. Give Ruto a chance. I worked for Uhuru Kenyatta and his job was Hard.

“If Ruto fails, let the People deal with him Ever so Harshly – in 2027.

“But give the damn guy a Chance!”

Last week’s protests saw over 9 people shot dead across the country and properties of unknown value destroyed.

More than 20 counties participated in the demos with many residents taking to the street to demonstrate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.