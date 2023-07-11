Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – The government has said it will roll out speed monitors across the country to instill discipline on Kenyan roads.

Speaking yesterday during a consultative meeting between Regional Traffic Enforcement Officers and Direct Line Insurance Company, Deputy Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the system will monitor speeding and rogue drivers who will attempt to tamper with speed monitoring gadgets installed in the vehicles among other violations.

“The National Government has invested a lot in improving the management of traffic operations. Currently, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is developing a crash data system with which officers will be able to enter and transmit accident data through police channels in real-time,” said Traffic Liaison Officer at Police Headquarters Edward Mwamburi who read the speech on behalf of Kanja.

Kanja says as part of digitization, the platform will bring together all PSVs under one platform in the country unlike before.

The data will be mined from speed limiters and then shared in real-time with the matatu owners and the authority for action to be taken against those who tamper with the system or speed.

“All the matatus saccos will be integrated into the new and they will have their platform and we will have our side of it, it will help us to digitize the process of enforcement,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST