Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is set to hire 1300 Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainers to align itself with its manifesto.

Speaking on Wednesday, TVET Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said they will interview the 1300 trainers and send them to 10 stations around the country.

Muoria officiated the start of the process in Kisumu and Sigalagala National Polytechnics.

She said the recruitment of the right personnel will ensure the government’s vision of skilling the youth with appropriate competencies is achieved.

“The recruitment of the right personnel will play a critical role in supporting the implementation of reforms in our TVET institutions,” Muoria said.

“I officiated the start of the process by conducting spot checks in two stations; the Kisumu and Sigalagala National Polytechnics which hosted a total of 38 institutions situated in these regions.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST