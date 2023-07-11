Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Popular gospel singer Allan Aaron is eloping with an older woman after divorcing his beautiful wife Ann Shiko.

The rich woman lives in the United Kingdom (UK) and they reportedly met and fell in love when he had gone on a music tour.

She is said to be financing the singer’s lifestyle after his music career flopped.

He took to social media and shared photos getting mushy with her. His Facebook profile indicates that he officially married the woman in March this year.

Aaron, the talent behind Wi Mutheru and Kiriro hit songs, was married to Shiko and they were blessed with four children before they divorced in 2018.

According to the ex-wife, their marriage started going to the winds after Aaron left Kenya for Boston in the United States of America to perform as well as to minister the word of God.

Barely three months after he landed in the US, he started avoiding communication with his wife and eventually blocked all communication channels with her.

“He started acting funny. He would not pick up my calls and whenever he did, he had very unkind words for me,” Shiko recalled.

“After a while, there was no communication as he had blocked me,” she revealed. Below are photos of Allan Aaron and his newfound love.

See his beautiful ex-wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.