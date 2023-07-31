Monday, July 31, 2023 – An author and marriage counsellor, Ezekiel Ugbeda, has advised ladies to refuse to be side chicks.
This is because God created them to be main wives.
“Ladies, hear me. God didn’t create you to be a side chick but to be the main wife.
Refuse to be a side chick,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 29.
