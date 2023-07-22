Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Edday Nderitu has confirmed that she broke up with her celebrity husband Samidoh and maintained she is not in any polygamous marriage as alleged by Karen Nyamu.

Taking to her Facebook account, the mother of three said she left her marriage because her husband’s behaviours affected their kids, especially their teenage daughter.

She could not raise her kids in a toxic environment, prompting her to walk out.

“I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more.

“I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed,’’ she wrote.

Edday further said she has been supporting her kids singlehandedly without the help of Samidoh after relocating to the US, something she is happy about.

She further warned Samidoh and Karen Nyamu to stop mentioning her name in their live videos, adding that she just needs peace of mind.

“I have managed to sustain my kids’ needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it.

“About communication and video calls, I will leave that one there since some people seem to be present when that is happening but I’m not aware.

“In this new season of my life, I don’t need any drama, I need peace only, I hope next episode of this series my name will be left out,’’ she added.

