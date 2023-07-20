Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Kenyan media commonly known as Githeri Media due to its biased reporting has been blamed for being one-sided in the coverage of the anti-government protests organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

In what can be termed as a lack of objectivity, the Kenyan media only covers the side where police are involved in quelling violence but they don’t cover the massive damage of properties by the protestors.

For example, on Wednesday, goons in Kisumu City raided Pramuk Supermarket belonging to an Asian and broke all the shelves before looting the shop empty.

The only thing that the media reported is how police abused the constitution by tear-gassing ‘unarmed’ demonstrators and how innocent Kenyans were shot by police.

This is a video showing how Azimio demonstrators looted a supermarket in Nyamasaria and no media in Kenya reported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST