Monday July 3, 2023 – A German national has debunked claims of his model girlfriend being a fraudster.

Some time back, operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) arrested 21-year-old Atuonah Cynthia Chioma, for allegedly fraudulently converting, stealing, and obtaining the sum of Two-Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars ($220,000USD) by false pretence from the German citizen.

It was alleged at the time that Chioma, a 2019 graduate of Economics who claimed to be a model and proprietress of a massage spa known as The-Chi-Place, lured the 50-year-old victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him, thereby gaining the victims’ trust and goodwill.

However, giving an update on the case which has now been dropped in court, the alleged German victim has now said his girlfriend is not a fraudster and the claim should be taken off public space.

He also wished Chioma well, while expressing hope of them keeping their friendship.

Watch the video below courtesy of Linda Ikeji