Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A gay man has shared his experience from engaging in raw sex with his clients

The gay man who sat for an interview on Pillow Talk, said he was paid as much as 100k by his clients who took him for the night but noticed that his body was getting “dried up”.

He added that he suspects some of his clients are fetish and might have used his destiny.

He also said he doesn’t know if it’s what made him useless now.

Watch the video below