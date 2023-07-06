Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Bunge La Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth, alias Gaucho, has denied dumping Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

This after pictures of him meeting with Millicent Omanga were circulated on social media, indicating that he had ditched Azimio.

However, in a statement yesterday, Gaucho explained that images shared of him and former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga are old.

“Dear Kenyans, avoid rumours that I have joined UDA, this was September 2021 when I won Bunge President, with my deputy there in specs called Kiberenge, Anita and 20 other Bunge la Mwananchi leaders,” he said.

According to Gaucho, he and his group met Omanga in 2021 where they sought her intervention for some assets from her.

“We had visited Omanga who was by that time a nominated senator to discuss how Bunge members would get tents and chairs so that Bunge can go on even when it’s raining,” he added.

The vocal Raila supporter went on to claim that some people were after his downfall and are keen to do so by propagating misleading information.

He reiterated that he remains loyal to ODM Leader Raila Odinga even as he asked Azimio supporters to intercede for him through prayers.

“Najua wataongea mambo mengi sana. They will look for my past photos to fulfil their hatred and selfish desires and destroy my name and image, kindly pray for me,” he added.

“I’m still loyal to Baba Raila Amollo Odinga and it’s only death that can take me out of him,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.