Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – A section of Gatundu residents has slammed Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, for threatening to invade the home of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos.

Kuria, who spoke on Monday, said they will attack Uhuru’s home because he is the one financing Azimio demos.

However, Gatundu residents told Kuria to stop his threats and respect the former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“We, the people of Gatundu, are angry with him for abusing former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We want to tell him that if there is any debt he loaned to Uhuru Kenyatta, the elders of Gatundu are ready to repay it.

“If there was a woman they fought over, we are willing to give goats to resolve the issue and end the conflict.

“From today onwards, he should stop insulting Uhuru forever and ever,” said one of the residents.

