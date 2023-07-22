Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated police for dealing with Azimio One Kenya Alliance ruthlessly during the anti-government protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking in Murang’a county on Friday, Gachagua urge the security officers to stay put and not be bothered by criticism from the opposition.

“You cannot go to the streets destroying property and expect the police to come to kiss you,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua further claimed that the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga is playing politics of blackmail as he allegedly seeks to join the government through the backdoor.

The country’s second-in-commander however reiterated his previous remarks, firmly stating that this will not happen on his watch.

“The only route to getting to the government is through an election which we did last year and he (Odinga) should wait for the next election,” he stated.

