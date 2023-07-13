Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said tackling climate change requires everybody’s input and urged Kenyans to join the fight.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of a Parliamentary Conservation and Climate Change Caucus in Nairobi, the DP said in order to address climate change, everybody’s contribution is needed.

“The fight against adverse effects of climate change is a collective engagement that demands input from everyone,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua termed climate change as a threat to the stability of the nation.

“This is a phenomenon that is posing a real threat to the nation’s growth and stability,” he said.

“We welcome this noble initiative and others that will boost our response to it.”

Gachagua also pledged that lawmakers will push for an increase in the allocation of environmental conservation funds.

“It is inspiring to note that the lawmakers will push for an increment of the allocation for environmental conservation in the National Government Constituency Development Fund to 5 percent through this Caucus,” Gachagua said.

