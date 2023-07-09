Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sacked an assistant chief from the Mt Kenya region after he caught him red-handed drinking alcohol during his visit.

Gachagua spent his Saturday in Nyeri for the burial of a friend, and it was while speaking to the mourners that he exposed a chief who was merry-making during the day.

In his speech, Rigathi insisted all local administrators must stay away from the brown bottles as he is hell-bent on fighting illicit liquor through them.

“County commissioner, a chief is already at the bar right now as we speak.

“I will give you his name so that you can send your officers and have him arrested.

“He is drinking right now, and it is 1 pm,” angry Gachagua stated.

“Now, if the chief is at the bar right now, can this alcohol problem really end?

“We cannot have alcoholic chiefs in this country.

“They have to decide if they want to get intoxicated or perform their duties,”

The second in command further said his job of fighting illicit alcohol and drugs in the Mt Kenya region will continue and no one will be spared if caught in the act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.