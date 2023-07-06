Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the measures the government will take during tomorrow’s Saba Saba demonstrations organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

In a press conference on Monday, Raila urged Kenyans across the country to demonstrate on Friday, July 7, 2023, against the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua, who is opposed to the demos, said the government will put enough security in all major cities and towns to protect the properties.

Gachagua also urged Azimio supporters to stay away from the destruction of property as they exercise their democratic rights.

“Kindly respect public properties while you are demonstrating,” Gachagua said, adding that police will deal ruthlessly with any supporter who will destroy property including Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

Gachagua has been tasked by the President with the job of ensuring that the Saba saba rallies are peaceful and no property is destroyed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.