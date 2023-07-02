Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has detailed how he bought his one-acre Karen home valued at Ksh80 million.

Speaking during the Ushirika Day event held at State House, Gachagua indicated that he bought the land at Ksh 850,000.

While he did not reveal the exact year of the purchase or the specific phase of his life during which he made the transaction, the DP noted that it was the value of the land at the time and decided to invest as he wanted a home for his family in Nairobi.

Gachagua divulged that the funds used for the land purchase were a portion of his savings accumulated through a Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO).

Following the purchase, Gachagua explained that the value of the land grew to Sh80 million – excluding the value of his house.

He underlined the importance of cooperatives in helping Kenyans save for their future adding that he was planning to build a retirement home using his savings held in a Sacco.

“I am a beneficiary of Saccos and I was a member of the Magereza Society. After saving, I took a loan of Ksh850,000 and bought a one-acre plot in Karen.

“Without the house on its own now, that plot is Ksh80 million and therefore, I also want to go back to Sacco and build a retirement home,” Gachagua stated.

On his part, President William Ruto echoed Gachagua’s sentiments, adding that the government was seeking to work with cooperatives to enable Kenyans to save, find access to credit, and spur economic growth.

The value of land in Karen has increased exponentially over the years due to the high demands from affluent individuals and the various investments made in the leafy suburb.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.