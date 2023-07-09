Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for starting to collect signatures to ‘remove’ the Kenya Kwanza administration from power.

Raila had on Friday launched the collection of 10 million signatures to allegedly kick out President William Ruto from office.

However, speaking in Giaituu village, Mathira constituency, on Saturday, the DP said elections are not decided by signatures.

“Even if they collect those signatures, where will they take them? People signed on the ballot and that was the end,” Gachagua said when he attended the burial of David Muriithi, a grassroots political supporter.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya to stay focused; we are not bothered by the noise of the opposition.

“The DP said Raila was a political ‘project’ that failed.

He said that like the way Raila failed, the Saba Saba demonstrations will fizzle out.

“They are saying they will remove Ruto from power. How will they if they failed when he was not in power?

“There is no constitutional provision for the collection of signatures,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.