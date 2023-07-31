Monday, July 31, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is still not convinced that Azimio leaders, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, should be given back their security details.

This comes even as Raila has made up with President William Ruto and agreed to dialogue for the sake of the country.

Speaking during his visit to Alliance High School, Gachagua said until Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders assure him that they will not go back to the streets to demonstrate against the government, he will not restore their security which was withdrawn during demonstrations.

According to Gachagua, the earliest Azimio leaders can expect back their security details will be after three months.

He explained that the officers were withdrawn to reinforce their colleagues deployed to protect property and individuals during the then-planned Azimio protests.

Gachagua added that the three-month window was in place to monitor Azimio’s activities to ensure no return to the streets.

“Police officers were withdrawn from Azimio leaders because we needed more officers to deal with the protests.

“Those police officers will be on standby for the next three months until Azimio assures Kenyans there will be no more demonstrations.

“We did not have sufficient officers to deal with demos for three days.

“Your officers will be returned to you after three months when we are sure there are no demos,” stated Gachagua.

Two days before protests were scheduled to take place, Raila’s security and that of his Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka were withdrawn.

At the time, the opposition believed that the move was a political witchhunt aimed at deterring the Azimio la Umoja Coalition from staging mass demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.