Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that President William Ruto is under intense pressure from some quarters to enter into a handshake with veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Sunday, Gachagua revealed that Ruto has been approached by members of the international community, urging him to form a coalition with the former Premier in order to end protests.

However, Gachagua maintained that Ruto is not ready to enter into a handshake with Raila Odinga saying there will be no power sharing between the president and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

“I want to say from Mombasa, there will be no power sharing. Our constitution has no provision for Raila to join the government through the backdoor, “Gachagua said.

Gachagua added that the only way to get into power is through the ballot, saying Kenyans voted for Ruto as President in August and nothing will change that.

The Kenyan DAILY POST