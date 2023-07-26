Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has claimed that he is aware that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is one of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government hardliners who are opposed to the talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday at Spice FM, Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo said Gachagua is fearful of any form of dialogue that may separate them in the future.

“There is a difference of thought between Ruto and Gachagua on the idea of any dialogue and on the ambit of that dialogue.

“I get the sense that the President’s side is fearful of any talks that take us to 2022, which demands the opening of servers for fear and consequences of the unknown but wants to have a conversation about 2027 for legitimate purposes,” he said.

“I get the sense that there are those who like the DP think that any sought of dialogue might put them in jeopardy.

“They fear any discussion because they are saying we can talk but there is no handshake.” Otiende made the comments a day after Ruto invited Raila for talks at his convenience.

