Saturday, July 15, 2023 – French President, Emmanuel Macron was sent a severed human finger by first-class post.

The parcel containing the amputated body part arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, July 10.

‘The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks,’ said a source at the official presidential home.

‘This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analysed as quickly as possible.’

The finger was later identified as belonging to a ‘living human being,’ who was contacted and ‘given full medical support,’ the source said.

There was no note, or any other form of correspondence, accompanying the finger, leaving investigators baffled. ‘It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president,’ the source said.

They noted the owner of the finger would not be identified, for a number of reasons including medical confidentiality.

Bullets are among the sinister items sent to French heads of state over the years, but this is the first time a body part has been received.

The parcel comes during a particularly troubled time for Mr. Macron, who has been forced to deal with riots across the country over a variety of social issues.

These issues range from pension reform to the shooting dead of a 17-year-old French Algerian by a Paris policeman last week.