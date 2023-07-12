Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Ivanna Bay, the French lady claiming to be pregnant for music star, Davido, has claimed that she has been told she’s having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.
Ivanna also said that those who wished her hell will be happy with the development.
This is coming days after she revealed that she woke up with stomach pain, while also bleeding.
See her post below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>