Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Ivanna Bay, the French lady claiming to be pregnant for music star, Davido, has claimed that she has been told she’s having an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

Ivanna also said that those who wished her hell will be happy with the development.

This is coming days after she revealed that she woke up with stomach pain, while also bleeding.

See her post below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleI felt enslaved to alcohol – Spider-man star TOM HOLLAND
Next articleBig Brother star, KHLOE, fires back at man who said her lifestyle is being bankrolled by men

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply