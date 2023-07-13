Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Former WWE wrestler Mike Halac, who famously competed as Mantaur in the ’90s has passed on at the age of 55.

Halac’s daughter, Demi, confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media.

She wrote;

“He went peacefully in his sleep. He’s no longer in pain. This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me.”

Halac debuted as Bruiser Mastino for the Catch Wrestling Association in the early 1990s before joining the World Wrestling Federation as Mantaur, a role based on the mythical half-man/half-beast Minotaur character, which was fitting for his 400-pound frame.

He was open about his battle with diabetes, but continued to compete in the ring until 2019.