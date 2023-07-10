Monday, July 10, 2023 – Former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times by another inmate during an assault in federal prison.

Nassar, 59, was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, according to NBC.

It was gathered that he suffered a collapsed lung during the attack at 2.35pm on Sunday, and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Nassar was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting members of the US team, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

He is serving decades in prison after abusing members of the squad under the guise of medical treatment.

Officials said staff provided life-saving measures and the inmate was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They added that the FBI was notified, saying in a statement to:

‘No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger. An internal investigation is ongoing.’

Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting the athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

He also admitted to possessing child pornography, and more than 100 women sought over $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to stop the doctor.

The agency had become aware of allegations against him in 2015, and he was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016, more than a year later.

Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances over many years to stop Nassar, agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him.

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement with the women.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that during Nassar’s decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

In June 2022 Nassar had his final appeal rejected by the Michigan Supreme Court, which was filed on the basis he was ‘treated unfairly.’

The filing was based on a judge who told him, ‘I just signed your death warrant’ when sentencing him.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called him a ‘monster’ who would ‘wither’ in prison like the wicked witch in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

The state Supreme Court said that Nassar’s appeal was a ‘close question’ and that it had ‘concerns’ over the judge’s conduct.

But the court also noted that Aquilina, despite her provocative comments, stuck to the sentencing agreement worked out by lawyers in the case.

In a two-page order, the court said: ‘We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise.’

More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during an extraordinary seven-day hearing in Aquilina’s court more than four years ago.

Nassar, who had been the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in federal court in 2017 to 60 years in prison on charges of possessing child sex abuse material.

The following year, he was also sentenced to up to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, in two separate Michigan courts for molesting female gymnasts under his care.

He had agreed to serve a minimum sentence of 40 years as part of a plea deal, with that prison time coming after he completes his 60-year federal sentence for child pornography charges.

