Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations that saw six people killed by police across the country.

Maina was arrested on Thursday morning together with his brother, Njoroge Njenga, and his personal assistant, Ole Lekishe, at his parents’ home in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Maina’s father said over 20 police vehicles raided the home of his son and beat all of them before arresting Maina, his brother, and his PA.

“They were beaten and phones confiscated,” the father said and revealed that doesn’t know where police took his sons.

Maina Njenga’s lawyer, Mr. Ndegwa Njiru, said that the family had informed them that Mr. Njenga had been arrested by a group of people who introduced themselves as police officers.

“He has been arrested by people who were in more than 20 vehicles.

“This is not an arrest but an abduction,” Njiru said.

Mr. Njenga was picked up by the officers who said they wanted to question him on his involvement in the ongoing anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, witnessed in various parts of the country.

During the protests, six people were killed and over 300 were arrested across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST